Stocks open sharply lower as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as tensions over trade between the U.S. and China seemed closer to a boil.
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 318 points, or 1.3%, to 24,668.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite also fell.
President Trump is calling for tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, drawing a rebuke from China. Last week, the United States levied tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. China threatened to retaliate, leading Trump to propose broader penalties.
International markets slumped, with China-focused stocks hit hard. The Shanghai Composite index fell 3.8%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.8%.
Bond prices are rising, sending interest rates lower. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89% from 2.92%.