Stocks open higher; energy companies and oil prices surge

U.S. stocks are rising Friday morning as energy companies climb along with the price of oil. Oil producers in OPEC are discussing an increase in production, a step investors have expected for the last few weeks. Industrial and basic materials companies are rising too, while technology companies are mostly lower. The European Union is following through on its promise to put import taxes on $3.4 billion worth of U.S. goods including bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.