Tech stocks sink on reports that U.S. may put limits on China

U.S. stocks are falling Monday following losses in Europe and Asia, and technology companies are skidding after reports that the Trump administration plans to limit high-tech exports to China and will limit Chinese investment in American technology companies. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested the restrictions might apply to other countries as well. Harley-Davidson is falling after it said it will shift the production of some motorcycles to Europe in response to taxes the European Union put on U.S. exports. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on pace for its worst loss since early April.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index slid 42 points, or 1.5%, to 2,712 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 369 points, or 1.5%, to 24,211. The Nasdaq composite sank 167 points, or 2.2%, to 7,585. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 30 points, or 1.8%, to 1,654.
U.S.-CHINA TENSIONS: Chipmakers dropped after the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News said the Trump administration will limit technology exports to China as well as investment by China. China is trying to become a global leader in biotechnology, electric vehicles and other industries, and the report said the administration wants to slow Beijing's progress in those areas. President Trump has threatened to put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports over complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. Trump also is pressuring China to buy more U.S.-made goods.
Mnuchin said on Twitter that the restrictions would be aimed at “all countries that are trying to steal our technology,” not just China.
Micron Technology, a chipmaker that gets half its revenue from China, saw its shares fall 6.2% to $53.57 and Advanced Micro Devices fell 6.4% to $53.52. Nvidia sank 4.9% to $238.80. All 72 of the technology company stocks listed on the S&P 500 were down.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 both sank 2%. France's CAC 40 shed 1.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8%. In South Korea, the Kospi was little changed.
HARLEY SHIFTS: Harley-Davidson fell 5.1% to $41.94 after it said it will move the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the United States to overseas facilities. On Friday the European Union put tariffs on motorcycles from the U.S. as well as on other U.S. goods such as bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice. The EU tariffs on $3.4 billion worth of U.S. products are retaliation for duties the Trump administration is imposing on European steel and aluminum.
Harley said in a regulatory filing Monday that EU tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped between 6% and 31%, which translates into an extra $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU.
ON THE SKIDS: Retailers and other consumer-focused companies fell as investors sold some of the stocks that have done the best this year. Amazon shares slid 2.8% to $1,667.67. Netflix dropped 6.6% to $383.91.
The S&P 500 indexes of technology and consumer-focused companies are both up 10% this year, compared with 1.5% for the S&P 500 itself.
The trade tensions continued to hit industrial companies, which are facing higher costs and the possibility of tariffs that hurt their sales. Boeing shares skidded 3.1% to $328.49, and Caterpillar fell 3% to $135.78.
DEALS: Broadcaster Gray Television jumped 9.8% to $14.05 after it said it will combine with Raycom in a deal the companies valued at $3.6 billion.
Campbell Soup rose 9.9% to $42.44 after the New York Post said Kraft Heinz is interested in buying the company. Kraft rose 0.2% to $63.32.
ADRIFT: Cruise lines dropped after Carnival cut its annual profit forecast. The company cited the rising cost of fuel. Carnival shares sank 10.3% to $57. Royal Caribbean declined 6% to $104.81 and Norwegian Cruises skidded 8.7% to $47.42.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87% from 2.89%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.2% to $68.42 a barrel in New York. It climbed 4.6% on Friday, its biggest one-day gain since late 2016. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 1.4% to $74.23 a barrel in London.
OPEC countries agreed Friday to produce more oil, but investors aren't sure the cartel will produce as much crude oil as it says it will.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.62 yen from 109.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.1686 from $1.1663.