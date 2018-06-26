Stock indexes rise as tech companies regain some ground and GE jumps

LONG WAIT: Tuesday marks five months since the S&P 500 and the Dow last closed at record highs. Just days later, the indexes dropped 10% in two weeks as investors reacted to signs of rising inflation and adjusted to the end of a historically calm period in the financial markets. While inflation remains in check five months later, multinational companies like those in the S&P 500 and Dow have also been hit by rising trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries, as well as data showing that the economies of Japan and Europe aren't growing as quickly as they did last year.