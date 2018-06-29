Stocks rise, led by banks as investors cheer buybacks and higher dividends

U.S. stocks are rising Friday morning as banks jump. Major indexes are on track to close out the second quarter with small gains.
The Federal Reserve said most of the largest U.S. banks can buy back more stock and raise their dividends. Shares of Wells Fargo, which announced a $24.5-billion stock repurchase, jumped 5%. Citigroup rose 2%.
Athletic apparel-maker Nike jumped 11% after it said North American sales improved. It also will buy back $15 billion in stock.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,730. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 164 points, or 0.7%, to 24,384. The Nasdaq composite rose 45 points, or 0.6%, to 7,549.