Stocks open higher on Wall Street, kicking off a shortened trading day

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher Tuesday.
Energy stocks led the way as the price of U.S. crude jumped above $75 a barrel.
Newfield Exploration jumped 3.3% and Apache rose 3.4%, while Marathon Oil was 3.2% higher in early trading.
Campbell Soup is up 3.7% after the New York Post reported an activist investor is in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.
Tuesday is a shortened trading day: The New York Stock Exchange is scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Eastern time ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,734. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122 points, or 0.5%, to 24,426. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 7,562.