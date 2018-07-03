Advertisement

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, kicking off a shortened trading day

By
Jul 03, 2018 | 7:10 AM
An American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange in 2017. (Peter Morgan / Associated Press)

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher Tuesday.

Energy stocks led the way as the price of U.S. crude jumped above $75 a barrel.

Newfield Exploration jumped 3.3% and Apache rose 3.4%, while Marathon Oil was 3.2% higher in early trading.

Campbell Soup is up 3.7% after the New York Post reported an activist investor is in talks with shareholders about potentially selling the company.

Tuesday is a shortened trading day: The New York Stock Exchange is scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Eastern time ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,734. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122 points, or 0.5%, to 24,426. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 7,562.

