Stocks edge up on Wall Street despite U.S.-China tariffs

Stocks opened slightly higher on Wall Street on Friday following a solid jobs report, keeping the market on track for a weekly gain after two weeks of losses.
The gains came despite an escalation in trade tensions as the United States imposed tariffs on Chinese goods and China responded in kind.
Investors were pleased to see that U.S. employers kept up a brisk pace of hiring last month without having to raise wages that much. Markets were watching to see if tight labor market conditions would force wages higher, which would be a sign of inflation.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,741.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 24,353. The Nasdaq composite climbed 33 points, or 0.5%, to 7,620.