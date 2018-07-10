Advertisement

Stocks rise, led by energy companies

By
Jul 10, 2018 | 7:05 AM
The New York Stock Exchange. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Energy and industrial companies led stocks higher in early trading Tuesday on Wall Street following three straight days of gains for the market.

Exxon Mobil and Boeing each rose 1.2% in early trading. Energy companies benefited from a 1% increase in the price of crude oil.

PepsiCo rose 2% after its earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations, even as its beverage sales continued to struggle.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106 points, or 0.4%, to 24,886. The Nasdaq composite rose 11 points, or 0.2%, to 7,767.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87%.

