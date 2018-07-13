Industrial and energy companies lift U.S. stocks; bank shares slip

J&J RULING: Johnson & Johnson stock fell 0.9% to $126.59 after a St. Louis jury awarded almost $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women and their families after they claimed asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer in the first case against the company that focused on asbestos in the powder. The company said the verdict was the result of an unfair legal process and said it will appeal, as it has in previous cases that found for women who sued the company.