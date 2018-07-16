Stocks fall as oil prices drag down energy companies

U.S. stocks are slipping Monday as energy companies sink along with the price of oil. Banks are rising along with interest rates, and Bank of America is climbing after a solid second-quarter report. Stocks finished at five-month highs last week as investors remained optimistic about the U.S. economy even as they worried about the trade war between the United States and China.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,799 as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points to 25,032, propelled by gains for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Boeing. The Nasdaq composite fell 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,812.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 10 points, or 0.6%, to 1,676, and two-thirds of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were trading lower.
ENERGY: Crude oil prices sank on reports that the United States will take a softer stance on countries that import oil from Iran. Reuters reported that Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said the United States will consider giving waivers to countries that can't immediately stop buying Iranian oil by early November. Last month the United States began pressuring countries to stop buying Iranian oil entirely, and officials said there would be no exceptions.
Benchmark U.S. crude fell 4.4% to $67.92 in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 4.4% to $71.99 a barrel in London.
Oil companies also skidded. Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.1% to $82.43, and Marathon Oil slid 6.2% to $20.15.
BANK ON IT: Bank of America's second-quarter profits jumped 33%. Like other big banks, it got a big boost from the corporate tax cut that passed at the end of 2017 and from higher interest rates. Bank of America has also been cutting expenses. Its profit and revenue were both better than analysts expected, and the stock rose 3.7% to $29.62.
Troubled German lender Deutsche Bank jumped 8.4% to $12.18 after it said its earnings will be considerably higher than expected. Deutsche Bank has taken three years of losses based on high costs and big fines and penalties linked to past misconduct. It replaced its chief executive in April.
Banks were also helped by an increase in interest rates after the Commerce Department said sales at retailers and restaurants kept rising in June. That's a sign shoppers are still willing to spend even though wages are growing only slightly, and it's a hint that the Federal Reserve probably will continue to raise interest rates.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.86% from 2.83%. High-dividend companies such as real estate investment trusts fell as investors who wanted income bought bonds instead.
SINK-CLAIR: Tribune Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group both slumped after the Federal Communications Commission said it has concerns about Sinclair's plan to buy Tribune. Right-leaning TV station operator Sinclair has proposed selling some of its own TV stations as part of the $3.9-billion deal, but FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Sinclair would continue to control them in practice, which would violate the law.
Tribune Media dived 13.8% to $33.25 and Sinclair skidded 6.5% to $30.80. Sinclair is already the largest operator of local TV stations in the United States.
ALUMINUM SHINING: Arconic, a company that makes aluminum parts for companies in the aerospace and automobile industries, soared after the Wall Street Journal reported that private equity firms are interested in buying it. The stock climbed 10.5% to $19.20, giving Arconic a market value of about $9.3 billion.
When Arconic split from former parent Alcoa in late 2016, investors saw it as a faster-growing business whose stock would probably climb faster than Alcoa's. That hasn't happened: Alcoa's stock has slowly risen after years of struggles, but Arconic's has fallen more than 40% since mid-January.
AMAZON, AGAIN: Online retail giant Amazon, already trading at record highs, rose 1.2% to $1,833.99 at the start of its Prime Day promotion. The company said the deals will last for 36 hours this year, and Amazon is trying to get more shoppers to Whole Foods, the grocery chain it bought last year. Amazon is up 57% in 2018 and is responsible for about 19% of the total return of the S&P 500 over that time, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
DATA DUMPED: Alliance Data Systems, which manages loyalty and rewards programs for retailers, dropped 9.6% to $220.20 after it said late and delinquent payments increased in the second quarter.
CHINA GROWTH: The Chinese government said economic growth slowed a bit over the last three months. That wasn't a surprise, and the quarter ended before the United States and China formally placed tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of imports. But it adds to challenges for the world's second-largest economy as the trade conflict heats up.
China also said it filed a World Trade Organization challenge to the tariff hike that President Trump has proposed on $200-billion worth of Chinese goods. Meanwhile, the Trump administration brought cases against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey for retaliating against its taxes on imported steel and aluminum.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.2% while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 index in Britain dropped 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1%, and the Kospi in South Korea fell 0.4%.
CURRENCY: The dollar remained at 112.30 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1711 from $1.1677.