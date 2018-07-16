Stocks fall as oil prices drag down energy companies

AMAZON, AGAIN: Online retail giant Amazon, already trading at record highs, rose 1.2% to $1,833.99 at the start of its Prime Day promotion. The company said the deals will last for 36 hours this year, and Amazon is trying to get more shoppers to Whole Foods, the grocery chain it bought last year. Amazon is up 57% in 2018 and is responsible for about 19% of the total return of the S&P 500 over that time, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.