Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street; Tesla falls

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Monday, led by declines in technology companies and retailers.
Nvidia fell 1.8% early in the session. Amazon lost 1.4%.
Fiat Chrysler fell 2.8% after announcing the early departure of Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne due to health issues.
Tesla dropped 5.7% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the maker of electric vehicles is seeking rebates from suppliers in order to raise cash.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,796.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 24 points, or 0.1%, to 25,034. The Nasdaq composite fell 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,782.