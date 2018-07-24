Stocks climb broadly, lifted by tech companies' strong earnings

U.S. stocks moved broadly higher in early trading Tuesday as investors welcomed strong quarterly earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet, Biogen and other companies. Technology and healthcare stocks accounted for much of the market's gains. Utilities and other traditionally safer-play stocks lagged behind the overall market as bond yields rose.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7%, to 2,826 as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 140 points, or 0.6%, to 25,185. The Nasdaq composite climbed 69 points, or 0.9%, to 7,911. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks ticked up 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,704.
AGOG OVER GOOGLE: Alphabet climbed 4.1% to $1,260.18 after the company reported second-quarter earnings late Monday that topped Wall Street's expectations even as it booked a $5.1-billion charge to cover a fine levied by European regulators. Alphabet led the market-leading rally in technology stocks.
REVVED UP: Harley-Davidson climbed 5.8% to $43.85 after its quarterly earnings came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
GOOD MEDICINE: Biogen advanced 4.6% to $374.55 after the company posted strong quarterly results and raised its forecast for the year.
SPIN CYCLE: Whirlpool sank 13.5% after the appliance maker's latest results came up short of forecasts. The company is being hurt by tariffs on imported aluminum and steel.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.97% from 2.96%.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 34 cents to $68.23 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 24 cents to $73.30 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.05 yen from 111.48 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1707 from $1.1689.