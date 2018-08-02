Stocks open lower on Wall Street

World stock indexes were falling Thursday after the Trump administration said it would consider an even higher tariff rate of 25% on $200-billion in imports from China, raising the stakes in the trade war between the two largest economies. In the U.S., most stock sectors were lower, with energy and basic materials companies taking some of the worst losses.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index gave up 12 points, or 0.5%, to 2,800 as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 161 points, or 0.6%, to 25,172. The Nasdaq composite slipped 22 points, or 0.3%, to 7,684. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,666.
U.S. stock indexes mostly fell a day earlier as worries about trade sent industrial companies lower and energy firms fell with oil prices. The losses were limited as Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, made its biggest gain in 18 months.
TRADE TALK: The Trump administration said it might put a 25% tax on $200 billion in imports from China. That is up from a 10% tax it proposed in June. The government will seek public comment on the higher tariffs. A hearing on the levies is scheduled for Aug. 20-23.
LOSERS: Industrial and basic materials companies fell for the second day in a row. Aerospace company Boeing lost 1.6% to $347.20 and Rockwell Automation slid 2.1% to $180.36. Earnings also affected materials makers as chemical company DowDupont fell 2.8% to $66.06 and packaging maker WestRock plunged 6.9% to $53.18.
Companies that pay large dividends, including utilities and real estate investment trusts, held up better than the rest of the market as investors looked for safer options.
OVERSEAS: The DAX index in export-reliant Germany tumbled 1.6% and the CAC 40 in France lost 0.7%. Britain's FTSE 100 slid 1.2% after the Bank of England raised its main interest rate by a quarter point.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index sank 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.2%. The Kospi in South Korea shed 1.6%.
TRIPPED UP: TripAdvisor sank 13.1% to $50.12 as the travel booking site reported weaker sales than analysts expected and said revenue from hotels decreased.
JUICED UP: Tesla climbed 10.3% to $331.77. The electric car maker said production of its lower-cost Model 3 sedan is growing and Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company doesn't expect to need to raise more money from investors.
SNAKE EYES: Wynn Resorts reported profit and sales that missed estimates following a decrease in income from its Macau operation. The stock dropped 5.4% to $151.36. That comes a day after Caesars Entertainment said it expects weak results in the current quarter because of fewer scheduled events and lower room rates in Las Vegas. Caesars added 0.8% to $9.70 after a 15% drop Wednesday.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 3%.
CENTRAL BANKS: The Bank of England raised its key rate, as expected, but said it would be cautious about further increases as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. The bank's main interest rate is the highest it's been since 2009, during the global financial crisis. The pound fell to $1.3061 from $1.3130.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 0.1% to $67.58 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.4% to $72.10 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.41 yen from 111.56 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1630 from $1.1664.