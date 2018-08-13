Advertisement

Stocks open slightly higher

By Associated Press
Aug 13, 2018 | 7:05 AM
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks opened slightly higher on Wall Street on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare companies.

Consumer-focused companies were also higher in early trading. Amazon rose 1.1%.

Marketing and media information company Nielsen soared 14% after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the company and said it should consider a sale.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,836.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points to 25,324. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.2%, to 7,856.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.88%.

