Stocks open slightly higher

Stocks opened slightly higher on Wall Street on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare companies.
Consumer-focused companies were also higher in early trading. Amazon rose 1.1%.
Marketing and media information company Nielsen soared 14% after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake in the company and said it should consider a sale.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,836.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points to 25,324. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.2%, to 7,856.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.88%.