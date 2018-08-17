Stocks edge up, lifted by industrials and healthcare companies

U.S. stocks are up slightly Friday as strong sales from Deere help industrial companies and a slip in bond yields sends up stocks that pay high dividends. Healthcare companies are up, but chip makers are sliding. Tesla is falling further on reports of a wider government investigation into the company and concerns about Chief Executive Elon Musk's health.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,842 as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 25,611. The Nasdaq composite fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 7,784. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,687.
The S&P 500 is up 0.3% this week after a series of big swings linked to worries about Turkey's currency crisis, China's economic growth, and hopes for trade talks between the United States and China. The concerns about China's economy have hurt technology companies in particular, and the Nasdaq is down 0.7% this week.
CHIPS CHOPPED: Chip makers fell after two companies gave weaker forecasts for the third quarter. Applied Materials slumped 6.5% to $44.34, and Nvidia fell 4.6% to $245.67. That affected other technology companies.
Software maker Adobe slid 2% to $243.99. Video game company Activision Blizzard fell 1.6% to $68.56.
Some of the market's favorite technology and retail companies also lost ground. Netflix fell 2.2% to $315.21. Facebook fell 1.5% to $172.11 after a Thursday drop of 3%. Amazon slipped 0.8% to $1,872.03.
THE BIG STORE: Nordstrom jumped 12.4% to $58.78 after raising its annual profit and sales forecasts and posting better earnings and sales than analysts expected. It has been a mostly difficult week for department stores; Macy's and J.C. Penney both plunged after issuing their quarterly reports.
BAD NEWS PILEUP: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission started investigating electric-car maker Tesla last year to determine if it made false statements about production of its Model 3 sedan.
The SEC reportedly is also looking into CEO Musk's comments about possibly taking the company private.
Tesla stock rose from about $345 a share to about $380 after Musk's tweet, which said Tesla could go private for $420 a share. On Friday it dropped 8.2% to $308.02.
Musk also gave an emotional interview to the New York Times about the stress he has experienced as the company tries to ramp up production. He said this year has been “excruciating” and described working up 120 hours a week, raising concerns about his health.
ON THE FARM: Agricultural equipment maker Deere posted stronger sales than expected, and its stock rose 2.4% to $140.58. The stock started lower after Deere disclosed a smaller profit than analysts expected and said rising costs for raw materials and freight are affecting its business.
Construction equipment maker Caterpillar rose 1.5% to $138.31. Engine maker Paccar advanced 2.2% to $67.10.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.85% from 2.87%.
With yields falling, investors bought shares of high-dividend companies. Beauty products maker Coty jumped 4.8% to $12.03. Oreo maker Mondelez ticked up 1.4% to $42.70. Utility company Sempra Energy rose 0.8% to $116.98.
ENERGY: U.S. crude rose 0.2% to $65.60 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, edged up 0.1% to $71.52 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.39 yen from 110.88 yen. The euro rose to $1.1414 from $1.1365.