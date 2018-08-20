Stocks open higher on optimism about U.S.-China trade talks

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following an upbeat finish last week amid signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the United States and China.
Investors were also weighing the latest corporate earnings and deal news Monday.
SodaStream jumped 9.8% after PepsiCo agreed to buy the Israeli fizzy-drink maker for $3.2 billion.
Tesla slumped 5.3% after JPMorgan cut its price target on the Elon Musk-led electric car maker.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,857.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80 points, or 0.3%, to 25,749. The Nasdaq composite advanced 17 points, or 0.2%, to 7,834.