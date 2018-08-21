Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Tuesday as home builders and other companies posted solid results.
Home builder Toll Brothers jumped 12.3% in early trading after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
TJ Maxx parent company TJX Cos. rose 3.6% after reporting a strong quarter.
Discount brokers ETrade and Charles Schwab were down sharply following a report that JPMorgan Chase will offer free online trading.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,864.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,816. The Nasdaq composite rose 30 points, or 0.4%, to 7,851.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84%.