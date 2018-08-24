Stocks approach all-time highs, led by technology shares

FED TALK: Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Powell said he expects the Fed to gradually raise interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong. He explained that the central bank recognizes the need to strike a careful balance between its mandates of maximizing employment and keeping price increases stable. He said a gradual approach to rate hikes is the best way to navigate between the risks of raising rates too fast, perhaps “needlessly shortening the expansion,” and moving too slowly, risking an overheated economy.