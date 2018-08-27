Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

Stocks opened broadly higher Monday on Wall Street, extending the market's gains from last week.
Technology companies and banks were among the biggest winners in early trading. Facebook rose 1% and Goldman Sachs gained 1.2%.
Consumer-focused companies were also doing well in the early going. Netflix was up 2.2%.
Electric carmaker Tesla slipped 0.4% after CEO Elon Musk said late Friday that he was scrapping the idea of taking the company private.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,886.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 142 points, or 0.6%, to 25,939. The Nasdaq composite climbed 32 points, or 0.4%, to 7,976.