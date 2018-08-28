Advertisement

Stocks open higher on Wall Street; shoe retailer DSW soars

By Associated Press
Aug 28, 2018 | 6:55 AM
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Stocks opened broadly higher Tuesday on Wall Street as stocks added to the records they've set in the last few days.

Shoe retailer DSW surged 23% in early trading after reporting second-quarter results that were far stronger than analysts expected.

Tiffany jumped 3.7%. The company raised its annual forecasts after beating Wall Street estimates in its latest quarter.

Best Buy fell 5.7% after issuing a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,903.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 64 points, or 0.2%, to 26,112. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,033.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.88%.

