Stocks falter as tech sector declines

U.S. market indexes are mostly lower in wobbly trading Wednesday as weakness in technology companies cancels out gains by energy stocks and other market sectors.
The market staged a brief rally earlier in the day after a report that the United States was seeking new trade talks with China.
Chip makers are falling, and Apple is losing ground as the company announced updates to iPhones and Apple Watches. Energy companies are rising as U.S. crude oil reaches its highest price since July.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,885 as of 3 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 6 points to 25,964. The Nasdaq composite slid 38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,934 as technology companies declined. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,714.
OIL: Oil prices built on Tuesday's gains, and U.S. crude hit its highest price since mid-July. The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stockpiles fell by more than 5 million barrels last week.
Benchmark U.S. oil climbed 1.6% to $70.37 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, added 0.9% to $79.74 a barrel in London.
Energy companies’ stocks rose. Chevron climbed 1% to $116.20. Schlumberger advanced 1.3% to $61.11.
FLEETING TRADE HOPES: The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials recently proposed a new round of trade negotiations to give the Chinese government another chance to address U.S. concerns before it imposes bigger tariffs on goods imported from China.
Stocks climbed after that report, but they retreated to their earlier levels in less than an hour.
“Every other time this has happened, it wasn't worth the positive market move,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco. “Investors are a lot more skeptical this time around, having been burned a few times with false optimism about positive trade developments.”
Many experts feel that China will make substantial concessions to resolve the trade impasse, possibly over the next few months. Hooper disagrees, saying China is preparing for a long dispute by ramping up government spending. She notes that unlike U.S. politicians, Chinese President Xi Jinping doesn't have to worry about facing voters.
CHIPPED: Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Micron Technology stock to “neutral” and said he expects weaker market conditions for several types of computer chips.
Micron slid 5% to $41.10. Texas Instruments fell 2% to $103.91. Nvidia fell 2.4% to $266.26.
APPLE SPOTLIGHT: Apple unveiled new iPhones with larger screens Wednesday, and it said new Apple Watches will have larger screens and new health-monitoring features.
Apple shares tend to fall on days the company announces new products, and on Wednesday it was down 1.5% at $220.54. It's up 30% in 2018, however.
As the Apple Watch updates were announced, shares of fitness tracker company Fitbit slumped 6.1% to $5.58 in heavy trading.
ENERGY SURGE: Oil and gasoline prices jumped Tuesday as Hurricane Florence drew nearer to the East Coast and the U.S. government said it's seeing signs that oil shipments from Iran are down. The United States is getting ready to put sanctions on Iran's oil industry and has been pressing other countries to reduce their imports as well. That follows the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May.
Wholesale gasoline prices rose 1% to $2.03 a gallon. It jumped almost 3% the day before.
Heating oil rose 0.3% to $2.26 a gallon. Natural gas remained at $2.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.
FDA WARNING: Cigarette makers jumped after the Food and Drug Administration said that it is looking at steps to combat “an epidemic” of e-cigarette use by teenagers, and that companies need to address the problem or risk having their flavored products pulled off the market.
Altria Group jumped 6.4% to $63.28. Philip Morris International rose 3.3% to $80.
PRICES DOWN: The Labor Department said wholesale prices unexpectedly fell in August, the first decline in a year and a half. That's a sign inflation pressures could be easing. The agency's producer prices index slipped 0.1% in August, although it's up 2.8% over the last year.
The department said transportation and warehousing service prices fell for the month.
The dollar weakened and interest rates slipped, which put pressure on bank stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.96% from 2.98%.
METALS: Gold rose 0.7% to $1,210.90 an ounce. Silver rose 1% to $14.29 an ounce. Copper climbed 2.1% to $2.68 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.22 yen from 111.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1632 from $1.1586.