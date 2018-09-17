Stocks edge down amid more U.S.-China tariff worries

U.S. stocks edged down in early trading Monday amid speculation that the Trump administration is preparing to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Technology stocks, retailers and restaurant chains were among the decliners. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,899 as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17 points, or 0.1%, to 26,136. The Nasdaq composite slid 58 points, or 0.7%, to 7,951. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7 points, or 0.4%, to 1,714.
TARIFF TALK: Weekend reports suggest that President Trump is ready to go through with threats to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariff level is likely to be set at about 10%, below the 25% announced earlier.
At the same time, U.S. officials, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, are preparing to hold new talks on the tariff dispute with Beijing. Envoys met last month in Washington but reported no progress. The two governments have already imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion of each other's goods.
APPETITE LOST: Several restaurant chains were trading lower. McDonald's slid 2.1% to $157.39. Darden Restaurants fell 1.1% to $117.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 1.1% to $486.11.
TWEET THIS: Twitter fell 3.8% to $29.98 after an analyst cut the price target on the social media company.
RELIEVED: Teva Pharmaceutical climbed 4.9% to $23.98 after U.S. regulators approved the drugmaker's preventative migraine treatment.
ENERGY: Many of the headlines at the start of this week have centered on the pair of storms that are hitting opposite ends of the world. Florence is making its way through the U.S. while Mangkhut has moved deeper into southern China. As well as causing death and widespread destruction, they have contributed to a rise in oil prices.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.8% to $69.52 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.9% to $78.77 a barrel in London.
Oil prices’ climb helped lift energy stocks. Hess shares rose 1.7% to $67.18.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.01% from 2.99% late Friday.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.99 yen from Friday’s 112.03 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1691 from $1.1632.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, the DAX in Germany fell 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 were flat. Major indexes in Asia closed mostly lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%. Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday.