Stocks rise, lifting the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs

An early wave of buying sent U.S. stocks solidly higher on Wall Street on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above the all-time high it closed at in January.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, the benchmark for many index funds, was also above the all-time peak it reached last month. Technology and bank stocks accounted for much of the rally. Utilities and other traditionally safer-play stocks lagged behind as investors shoveled money into riskier assets.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,922 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow climbed 209 points, or 0.8%, to 26,615. The Nasdaq composite climbed 57 points, or 0.7%, to 8,007. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ticked up 5 points, or 0.3%, to 1,708.
TECH ON A TEAR: Some of the biggest gains went to technology companies. Western Digital rose 3.3% to $60.33.
BANKING ON BANKS: Financial companies also posted solid gains. Morgan Stanley climbed 2.5% to $50.32.
OVERHAUL GAINS: Under Armour jumped 5% to $19.68 after the athletic apparel company said it will cut 400 jobs, or 3% of its staff, and will spend more money on a restructuring plan.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude edged up 0.1% to $71.21 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.5% to $78.98.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 3.08%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.17 yen from 112.27 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1758 from $1.1674.