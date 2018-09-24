Stocks open lower as investors fret about trade. Oil prices jump as OPEC shrugs off U.S. pressure to boost supply

U.S. stocks fell Monday, with technology shares leading declines amid a rise in trade tensions with China. Oil climbed and the euro rallied.
All three major U.S. stock indexes declined, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes bearing the brunt of losses as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. each fell more than 1%. Carmakers, heavily exposed to global trade, were among the biggest laggards in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index after China warned it won’t meet with U.S. officials unless they stop threatening to expand tariffs. Randgold Resources Ltd., Pandora Media Inc. and Sky PLC rallied on merger news.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose above $72 a barrel after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and key allies such as Russia decided against increasing output despite U.S. pressure. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed above $80 a barrel.
The euro jumped and the region’s sovereign bonds dropped after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi predicted a pickup in underlying inflation. The dollar slipped while Treasuries edged lower. The pound strengthened on increasing talk of a second U.K. referendum on the final Brexit deal.
The escalation in cross-Pacific trade tensions are testing global equities, which have posted two strong weeks of gains in part due to optimism that economies can weather any potential disruption. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it’s starting to factor into its strategy a growing potential for a “Phase III” of the tariff war next year affecting all Chinese imports, which would lead to weaker growth in the country and hit U.S. stocks.
Coming up this week is the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time this year, with markets increasingly pricing for another one in December.
Elsewhere, Hong Kong stocks fell as holidays in China and Japan reduced volume. Indian shares and the rupee slid as cracks appear in Asia’s best-performing stock market this year amid concerns about troubles in the non-bank financial sector. Emerging-market shares weakened and their currencies edged lower.