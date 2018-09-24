Stocks open lower as investors fret about trade. Oil prices jump as OPEC shrugs off U.S. pressure to boost supply

All three major U.S. stock indexes declined, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes bearing the brunt of losses as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. each fell more than 1%. Carmakers, heavily exposed to global trade, were among the biggest laggards in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index after China warned it won’t meet with U.S. officials unless they stop threatening to expand tariffs. Randgold Resources Ltd., Pandora Media Inc. and Sky PLC rallied on merger news.