Stocks edge up, lifted by tech and energy firms

U.S. stocks are up slightly Friday as gains for chipmakers give the technology sector a boost, and energy companies are rising with oil prices. Tesla is plunging after federal regulators moved to oust Elon Musk as the electric-car maker's CEO following his tweets last month about taking Tesla private.
European stocks are falling after Italy's new government announced a big increase in spending. Italy's main stock index fell almost 4% and other European indexes also took sharp losses as investors worried that the government's plan would lead to a clash with European Union leaders who want Italy to reduce its debt level. Banks are skidding.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,916 as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44 points, or 0.2%, to 26,484. The Nasdaq composite ticked up 8 points, or 0.1%, to 8,049. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 7 points, or 0.4%, to 1,697.
It has been a down week for U.S. indexes, but the third quarter has been the strongest for the U.S. market in several years. The S&P 500 is up 7.1% since the end of June, its best showing since it climbed nearly 10% in the fourth quarter of 2013. Healthcare stocks have done the best.
ITALIAN SPENDING: The new spending plans announced by Italy's government would push that nation's budget deficit to 2.4% of gross domestic product next year, a significant jump from previous government's target of 1.6% this year. Although that's still within EU limits, it is likely to set up a clash with leaders who want Italy to bring down its debt level, which is the second-highest of any EU country after Greece.
Italy's FTSE MIB sank 3.7%. The German DAX slid 1.5%. France's CAC 40 lost 0.9%. The FTSE 100 index in Britain shed 0.5%.
Yields on Italian government bonds rose sharply, a sign of lower investor confidence in the government's financial strength. The yield on Italy's 10-year bond jumped to 3.14% from 2.89%, a huge move.
Shares of Italian bank UniCredit sank 7% to $12.93. Among European banks, Credit Suisse fell 2.2% to $15.06 and Barclays fell 2.7% to $9.03. U.S. banks also took losses. Citigroup fell 1.2% to $72.02. Goldman Sachs fell 0.8% to $225.95.
CHIPPING IN: Chipmakers rallied. Nvidia climbed 4.2% to $278.66 and Intel advanced 3.6% to $47.52 as technology companies continued to fare better than the rest of the market.
HAIRPIN TURN: Tesla dropped 11.7% to $271.40 after the Securities and Exchange Commission said it has asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to bar Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company. The SEC launched an investigation after Musk tweeted in early August that he had secured funding for a deal to take Tesla private. It soon became clear that the company wasn't close to a deal, and the SEC says Musk committed securities fraud with his statements about plans to take the company private.
Musk called the action unjustified. His Aug. 7 tweet said the company would go private at $420 per share, and the stock jumped to almost $380 that day. It has fallen 29% since then.
ANTISOCIAL: While internet and communication companies did well in the third quarter, it was a brutal three months for a few familiar names. Twitter is the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 index over the last three months, down 33.5%. The stock was on a huge run until late July, when Twitter reported weak user growth. Investors also worried about the possibility of greater regulation following hearings in Congress.
It's much the same for Facebook, which has dropped 14% this quarter, its worst three-month run in six years.
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% after the country agreed to open negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States. The move won Japan relief from the immediate threat of punitive tariffs on its auto exports to the United States. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5%.
ENERGY: Energy companies gained ground as benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.8% to $73.43 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1.8% to $82.87 a barrel in London.
9:15 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with market prices and context.
This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.