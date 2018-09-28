Stocks edge up, lifted by tech and energy firms

HAIRPIN TURN: Tesla dropped 11.7% to $271.40 after the Securities and Exchange Commission said it has asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to bar Musk from serving as an officer or director of a public company. The SEC launched an investigation after Musk tweeted in early August that he had secured funding for a deal to take Tesla private. It soon became clear that the company wasn't close to a deal, and the SEC says Musk committed securities fraud with his statements about plans to take the company private.