Stocks struggle to a mixed finish; tech shares fall again

U.S. stock indexes found their footing after a sharp early loss and managed a mixed finish Monday.
Technology companies sank for the third day in a row. Adobe lost 3.2%.
Financial companies did well. Chubb rose 1.3%.
Arconic jumped 7% following a Reuters report that a group of private equity firms wanted to make a bid for the company.
Stocks got off to a weak start following some big declines late last week. European markets dropped as Italy said it would ramp up spending.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,884.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39 points, or 0.2%, to 26,486. The Nasdaq composite fell 52 points, or 0.7%, to 7,735.
Bond trading was closed for Columbus Day.
