Stocks struggle to a mixed finish; tech shares fall again

By Associated Press
Oct 08, 2018 | 1:15 PM
The opening bell hangs above the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

U.S. stock indexes found their footing after a sharp early loss and managed a mixed finish Monday.

Technology companies sank for the third day in a row. Adobe lost 3.2%.

Financial companies did well. Chubb rose 1.3%.

Arconic jumped 7% following a Reuters report that a group of private equity firms wanted to make a bid for the company.

Stocks got off to a weak start following some big declines late last week. European markets dropped as Italy said it would ramp up spending.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,884.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39 points, or 0.2%, to 26,486. The Nasdaq composite fell 52 points, or 0.7%, to 7,735.

Bond trading was closed for Columbus Day.

1:15 p.m.: This article was updated with the close of markets.

This article was originally published at noon.

