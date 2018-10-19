Stocks rise, boosted by strong corporate earnings

Strong earnings from a number of big U.S. companies helped send stocks higher in the first minutes of trading on Wall Street on Friday.
Procter & Gamble led a broad rise among makers of consumer products. The company reported solid earnings in beauty and home care products.
Payments processor PayPal soared 9.1% after turning in strong results.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,781.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106 points, or 0.4%, to 25,485. The Nasdaq composite climbed 55 points, or 0.7%, to 7,542.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.19%.