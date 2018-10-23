Stocks drop sharply as 3M and Caterpillar warn of trouble; Dow falls 500-plus points

U.S. markets opened in a steep slide Tuesday on one of the busiest earnings days of the year as a global sell-off and a disappointing report by 3M — a major industrial company that is a window into the U.S. economy — had nervous investors fleeing stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 500 points, or 2%, on Tuesday morning. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 2.2%, its fourth drop in as many days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which has been whacked in recent weeks from the sell-off in the so-called FAANG shares — Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet — was off 2.6%.
"Politics and earnings," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of U.S. Equity Strategy at CFRA. "Both 3M and Caterpillar appear to be spinning their wheels and showing the true effects of global tensions."
3M slid 7.7% and Caterpillar dropped 10.1% after the companies failed to project robust outlooks for the rest of 2018. Caterpillar warned dealers worldwide that it would raise prices because of the growing cost of steel. The companies are closely followed because they have huge international sales and are seen as economic crystal balls.
"Here is what is driving the markets the last 10 days," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Is the Fed going to make a mistake? Is global growth going to slow down? What are earnings going to be in 2019? We don't think global growth is going to slow. We don't think the Fed is going to make a mistake. And we don't think there is going to be an all-out trade war."
U.S. markets were roiled in early morning hours from the steep decline across the board in Asia, reversing a slight Monday rally overseas. European indexes were down too.
Markets are being hit from many sides: fears that the Chinese economy is slowing; uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. election; rising interest rates in the United States; and worries that the long U.S. bull market is on its last legs.
Rising tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia, a major world oil supplier, over the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi have also put markets on edge. Saudi Arabia's ability to temper oil prices makes it a huge player in the global economy.
