Stocks climb, regaining some ground lost in Wednesday's rout

Strong results from major companies including Microsoft, Visa and Comcast are sending U.S. stocks higher Thursday, a respite after three weeks of extremely volatile trading marked by steep losses.
The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 1.7% around 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. It has dropped about 9% since early this month as investors worried about climbing interest rates and the effects of the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Encouraging economic news helped stabilize markets. The Commerce Department said orders to U.S. factories for major manufactured goods grew in September, and the increase was larger than analysts expected.
In Europe, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the region's economy is still growing at a solid clip even though there are signs it has weakened somewhat recently. Asian markets took big losses, as the U.S. market did the day before.
The S&P 500 rose 45 points to 2,701 as of 11 a.m. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 364 points, or 1.5%, to 24,947.
The S&P 500 index had fallen 13 out of the last 15 days, with a couple of huge losses last week and another Wednesday. Those erased the benchmark index’s gains from earlier in the year. Technology companies have fared worse than others during the recent skid, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is coming off its biggest one-day loss in seven years.
The Nasdaq surged 190 points, or 2.7%, to 7,298. As of Wednesday's close it had dropped 12.3% from its record high in late August.
Microsoft surpassed analysts' forecasts in the first quarter as it mined new revenue sources in online subscriptions, gaming and its LinkedIn professional networking service. Its stock climbed 5.1% to $107.58.
Twitter soared 14.4% to $31.49, and electric-car maker Tesla jumped 7.4% to $309.87 after releasing their quarterly reports. Video-game maker Take-Two vaulted 8.3% to $120.18 after strong reviews for its latest game, “Red Dead Redemption 2.”
On Thursday the stock market looks the way it has looked for most of this year: High-tech and consumer-focused companies are leading the way while steadier, defensive stocks that pay big dividends weren't doing much, or lost ground. Recently, though, Microsoft and several other huge U.S. companies such as Amazon and Alphabet have dropped more than 10% from their recent highs, a decline that Wall Street calls a correction.
Amazon and Alphabet will report their third-quarter results after the close of trading.
Cable TV and entertainment company Comcast said it gained high-speed internet customers to cancel out a decline in video customers. The company is taking over European pay-TV operator Sky as more cable and telecom companies buy up the companies that make and distribute TV shows and movies to compete in a changing media landscape.
Comcast shares rose 3.2% to $35.21. A day earlier, media and communications companies plunged after AT&T said it lost subscribers in its latest quarter.
Visa rallied 2.9% to $138.15 after it said payment volumes climbed in the fourth quarter.
The stocks that have led the market higher recently, including utility and consumer products companies, suffered losses Thursday morning.
Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies have also been sinking as Wall Street worries about growth in the U.S. economy, which is tightly connected to their profits, as well as the possibility that rising interest rates will make it tougher for them to pay their debts.
The Russell 2000 index climbed 29 points, or 2%, to 1,498. It has fallen about 14% since the end of August and is down 2.4% so far this year.
Markets have grown volatile since Oct. 3 after three months of abnormally calm trading. There have been huge losses and a few days of big gains.
The French CAC 40 and Germany's DAX climbed. The British FTSE 100 lagged; WPP, the world's largest advertising company, said its business slowed in the third quarter and warned about weaker annual earnings. U.S.-traded shares of WPP dropped 17.2% to $57.94.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index swooned, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi fell. The heaviest losses came from technology companies, including semiconductor makers Tokyo Electron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. South Korea's Samsung Electronics sank 3.6%. Japanese telecom and energy giant Softbank lost 4.4%.
Toyota fell 2.7%. Shares of airline Cathay Pacific ended down 3.8% after it said it discovered a data breach affecting 9.4 million passengers.