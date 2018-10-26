Stocks sink again, falling back into the red for the year

Stocks slid back in the red for the year Friday as another slump arrived on Wall Street. The latest drop follows Thursday’s rally and comes at the end of an unusually turbulent week of trading.
Longtime market favorites such as Amazon and Alphabet, Google's parent company, led the way down after reporting weak results. Media and communications firms, banks and healthcare companies also took heavy losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 300 points. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is down 9% from its September peak. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, as investors seek less risky assets.
The stock market has whipsawed this week, with the Dow slumping 500 points over the first two days of the week, dropping 608 points Wednesday, jumping 401 points Thursday and then falling again Friday. The results came during the busiest week for third-quarter company earnings.
“We're going through this transition where, earlier in the year, the corporate earnings results were just a blowout and now they're more mixed,” said David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “That's causing some of this volatility.”
The S&P 500 index slid 46 points, or 1.7%, to 2,659 as of noon EDT. The Dow fell 326 points, or 1.3%, to 24,656; earlier in the day, it was briefly down more than 500 points. The Dow and S&P 500 are now down for the year again.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 147 points, or 2%, to 7,170. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 23 points, or 1.6%, to 1,477.
Stock trading turned volatile in October after a placid summer, with big sell-offs in the sectors that have powered the bulk of the gains during the market's long bull run. Disappointing quarterly results and outlooks have stoked investors' jitters over future growth in corporate profits, a key driver of the stock market. Traders are worried that rising interest rates and the escalating U.S.-China trade war could hurt the economy and dampen corporate earnings growth.
Amazon and Alphabet slumped after both companies reported quarterly reported revenue figures that fell short of analysts' estimates. Amazon shares sank 8.3% to $1,634.57. Alphabet shares slid 3.7% to $1,063.19.
Mattel dropped 2.6% to $13.48 after the toy maker served up quarterly results that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
In a bright spot, chip maker Intel climbed 3% to $45.63 after it reported strong quarterly results and raised its outlook.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy's gross domestic product, a measure of total output of goods and services, grew at a robust annual rate of 3.5% in the July-through-September quarter. That's higher than what many economists had projected and followed an even stronger 4.2% rate of growth in the second quarter. The two quarters marked the strongest consecutive quarters of growth since 2014.
U.S. bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.08% from 3.13%.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.1% to $67.43 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, rose 0.4% to $77.20 a barrel in London.
The dollar fell to 111.54 yen, from 112.61 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1381, from $1.1359.