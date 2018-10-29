U.S. stock indexes jump following big gains in Europe

U.S. stocks jumped Monday morning as the market rapidly changed course once again.
Technology companies are climbing, with open-source software company Red Hat surging after IBM agreed to buy it for $34 billion in stock.
Internet and media companies are rising, as are companies that make and sell consumer goods.
Stocks in Europe also turned sharply higher. Italy's main stock index rallied after Standard & Poor's did not lower the country's credit rating.
German stocks rose even though longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she won't run for another term in 2021. The Bovespa in Brazil climbed after far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro was elected president.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 35 points, or 1.3%, to 2,693 as of 9:57 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 229 points, or 0.9%, to 24,918.
The Nasdaq composite advanced 86 points, or 1.2%, to 7,253. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 19 points, or 1.3%, to 1,503.
Stocks have dropped since early October, and trading has been especially volatile the last few days. The S&P 500 staged a rally Thursday, then gave up virtually all of those gains Friday before climbing again Monday. The S&P 500 is down 7.6% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly loss since May 2010.
DO YOU LIKE MY HAT? IBM said the purchase of Red Hat will help it take the next step in cloud computing. Chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty said the deal will make IBM the world's biggest hybrid cloud provider, meaning it will offer companies a mix of on-site, private and third-party public cloud services. Red Hat stock soared 47.8% to $172.42, reversing its losses from earlier this year. IBM fell 1.5% to $122.94.
EUROPE: Italy's FTSE MIB index rose 2.4% after Standard & Poor's did not downgrade the country’s credit rating any further. Italy's new government plans to ramp up spending, and European Union leaders have demanded it change its plans.
Germany's DAX jumped 1.8% after Merkel said she won't seek a new term. She has been chancellor of Germany for 18 years.
The CAC 40 in France rose 0.8%. The British FTSE 100 climbed 1.7%.
BRAZIL: The Bovespa in Brazil gained 0.7% after Bolsonaro won the election. The former army captain cast himself as a political outsider despite a 27-year career in Congress and rose to power by mixing hard-right positions with tough, often violent words about women, gay people and black and indigenous Brazilians. But investors and the electorate preferred him to leftist parties.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.10% from 3.07%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.6% to $67.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.4% to $77.30 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.53 yen from 111.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1371 from $1.1412.