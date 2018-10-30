Stocks rise, helped by solid corporate earnings

Stocks turned mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday morning as investors were encouraged by some solid earnings reports from several big U.S. companies.
Oreo maker Mondelez rose and athletic gear maker Under Armour soared after reporting their latest quarterly results. Banks rose along with interest rates.
Utilities and real estate investment trusts also climbed. They've done far better than the rest of the stock market recently as trading became much more volatile this month.
European stocks fell after the region's economy slowed in the third quarter.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,664 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 197 points, or 0.8%, to 24,618. The Nasdaq composite advanced 49 points, or 0.7%, to 7,096.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 18 points, or 1.2%, to 1,495.
Stocks started Monday with strong gains, but those faded, and the market wound up with more losses after Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration could announce tariffs on all remaining U.S. imports from China in early December if the two countries don't make progress in trade talks.
HOW SWEET IT IS: Mondelez climbed 3.6% to $41.54 after its third-quarter profit surpassed analysts' projections. The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum made up for some of its losses from earlier this year.
Other companies that make and sell household goods also rose. Procter & Gamble gained 0.8% to $88.97. Walmart climbed 1.6% to $101.43.
Among real estate investment trusts, wireless communications infrastructure company American Tower advanced 4.9% to $160.31 and senior housing and healthcare real estate company Welltower rose 2.3% to $67.52 after releasing their third-quarter reports.
Power company Scana jumped 9.2% to $40.54. The S&P 500's index of utilities has climbed 3.5% over the last month, and household goods makers are up about 2%. The broader S&P 500 has tumbled 9% over the same time.
GE GAINS: General Electric cut its quarterly dividend again and said it will break up its power business into two divisions after it took a $22-billion charge in the third quarter.
GE had halved its dividend to 12 cents from 24 cents in December, and cut it to 1 cent Tuesday. The company said the new cut will save it about $3.9 billion a year.
The stock rose 1% to $11.28 in morning trading as investors appeared hopeful that the worst may be behind the company. This month GE replaced Chief Executive John Flannery after only about a year on the job, installing Larry Culp, a highly regarded executive who last led Danaher Corp.
OVERSEAS: The economy of the 19-country eurozone unexpectedly slowed in the third quarter. It expanded by 0.2% in the July-through-September period, which fell short of analyst forecasts. It grew 0.4% during the prior quarter.
Experts say Europe was hurt by one-off factors such as new emissions standards for cars, so growth is likely to pick up again. But they say it's unlikely to match last year's strong performance as the region faces issues like Britain's departure from the European Union, trade disputes and a clash with Italy over that country's budget.
Germany's DAX fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%.
A weakening of the Chinese yuan helped some stock indexes in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.5% after official data showed that the unemployment rate dipped to 2.3% in September. South Korea's Kospi picked up 0.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9%.
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.11% from 3.08%.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 2% to $65.69 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 2.3% to $75.62 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.85 yen from 112.35 yen. The euro fell to $1.1375 from $1.1390.