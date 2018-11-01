Healthcare firms and banks lead stocks higher for a third day

Stocks are a bit higher Thursday morning as major indexes extend a rebound into a third day.
Healthcare companies are rising after insurer Cigna posted third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its estimates for the rest of the year. A big gain by AIG is helping send financial stocks higher.
Strong third-quarter results helped stocks rally over the last two days. Chemicals maker DowDuPont Inc. also jumped after reporting a strong quarter.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,715 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average ticked up 63 points, or 0.3%, to 25,179. The Nasdaq composite was unchanged at 7,305. The Russell 2000 index climbed 9 points, or 0.6%, to 1,521.
Stocks fell sharply from early October through the last few days of the month, a skid that wiped out their gains from earlier in the year. After a rally over the last two days, the S&P 500 is up 1.5% in 2018.
During the sell-off, high-growth companies such as technology and industrial firms and smaller, more U.S.-focused stocks were hit especially hard as investors worried about various factors that could slow their growth and profits. Those included the U.S.-China trade fight, rising interest rates that could make it more expensive to borrow money, and higher costs for fuel and other necessities.
CHEMISTRY: Chemicals maker DowDuPont surged 6.6% to $57.48 after its third-quarter profit surpassed analyst estimates. The company said sales grew in all regions, with strong gains in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. DowDuPont also said it expects to save more money from a cost-cutting program and plans to buy back an additional $3 billion in stock.
CIGNA SUCCESS: Health insurer Cigna raised its forecasts for the year after beating expectations in the third quarter, and its stock jumped 3% to $220.31.
BREXIT PROGRESS: The pound rose sharply following reports that Britain and the European Union had reached a deal to give U.K. financial services companies access to the bloc after Brexit. An article by The Times in Britain cited unnamed sources, and other reports suggested a deal had not yet been finalized. The British pound rose to $1.2919 from $1.2771.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.1% and the British FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. After a big rally Wednesday, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.3%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.7% while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index tumbled 1.1%. The Kospi in South Korea finished 0.3% lower.
ENERGY: Oil prices continued to weaken after the Department of Energy said U.S. crude stockpiles increased for the sixth straight week. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.2% to $65.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 0.2% to $74.85 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.17% from 3.15%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.77 yen from 113.06 yen. The euro rose to $1.1389 from $1.1314.