Stocks edge down after their post-election surge

U.S. stocks are taking small losses Thursday morning after a big rally the day before. Technology companies are slipping after chipmaker Qualcomm gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter, and homebuilders are down after a weak quarter. Healthcare companies are broadly higher after a big gain a day ago after the U.S. midterm elections.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,811 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 jumped 2.1% on Wednesday. That was its sixth gain in the last seven trading days, a rally that has helped stocks make up a lot of the ground they lost in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 26,179. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,558 after it surged 2.6% the day before. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 1,580.
Stocks climbed Wednesday after the midterm elections generally went the way investors expected. The Democrats took control of the House of Representatives while the Republicans held on to a majority in the Senate. That means politics appears that much less likely to crowd out the performance of the strong U.S. economy. A Federal Reserve meeting ending Thursday is not expected to result in an interest rate hike.
HOME WRECKED: D.R. Horton, one of the largest home builders, dropped 9.9% to $33.85 after its earnings and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The company said rising home prices and mortgage rates are affecting demand. That exact combination has been weighing on home sales and the stocks all year. PulteGroup slid 6.2% to $23.56, and NVR fell 4.5% to $2,199.
COMM ON: Qualcomm slid 6.3% to $59.28 after the chipmaker reported a stronger-than-expected quarter but startled investors with its forecasts for the current period. It's projecting revenue of $4.5 billion to $5.3 billion, far below the $5.6 billion analysts expected, according to FactSet.
Apple stopped making royalty payments to Qualcomm after a dispute between the companies, and later decided to stop using Qualcomm modems in some of its products. Qualcomm said those changes have hurt its results.
MONSTER MASHED: Monster Beverage sank 9.3% to $50.72 after it said Coca-Cola is developing two energy drinks that could compete with Monster's products. The two companies have a partnership, and Monster said it believes Coca-Cola is not allowed to market the new products under that deal. It said Coca-Cola won't start selling the drinks until April while the companies take the dispute to arbitration.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.21% from 3.23%. The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest meeting Thursday. It's not expected to raise interest rates, but traders will examine the central bank's statement for signs about its plans for the economy. The Fed has been steadily raising rates over the last three years and is expected to increase its benchmark rate again in December.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 0.5% to $61.40 a barrel in New York. Brent crude fell 0.9% to $71.39 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.65 yen from 113.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1434 from $1.1455.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX slipped 0.1%. The British FTSE 100 rose 0.6%. The CAC 40 in France edged down less than 0.1%.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 rallied 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.3%.