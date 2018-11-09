Stocks skid as oil plunge continues; tech sector also falls

U.S. stocks are falling Friday as technology and internet companies take steep losses.
Energy companies are also lower as crude oil heads for its 10th drop in a row. The price of oil has been falling steadily since early October and is now trading at its lowest price since March, causing steep losses for energy companies in recent weeks.
Stocks have fallen over the last two days but are still on track for strong weekly gains.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,777 as of 12:50 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 220 points, or 0.8%, to 25,970.
The Nasdaq composite sank 134 points, or 1.8%, to 7,396. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies sank 27 points, or 1.8%, to 1,550.
Even after falling Thursday and Friday, the S&P 500 is still up 2% this week. It would need to gain an additional 5.6% to match the all-time high it set Sept. 20.
THE QUOTE: Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said investors are reacting to concerns about the health of China's economy, and the U.S.-China trade dispute is partly to blame.
“We got a warning from the People's Bank of China that there were downward pressures on the Chinese economy,” she said. Investors “are having concerns that these tariff wars are essentially going to kick China when it's down.”
At the same time, the Labor Department said wholesale prices in the United States jumped, and Hooper said that could be linked to the tariffs as well. Wholesale prices rose by the most in six years in October. The Labor Department's producer price index jumped 0.6% as gas, food, and chemical prices increased. Its index has climbed 2.9% over the last year.
GAME OVER? Video game maker Activision Blizzard tumbled 9.7% to $56.74 after its forecast for the holiday season fell short of analysts' projections. Take-Two Interactive slid 5.7% to $112.35. Other technology and internet companies also turned lower. Apple fell 2.4% to $203.48. Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 2.3% to $1,069. Amazon fell 2.3% to $1,714.
OIL SKID: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 1.1% to $60 a barrel in New York. After peaking at $76.41 a barrel in early October, near a four-year high, U.S. crude has tumbled 21% to its lowest price since March. Brent crude, used to price international oils, has fared almost as badly. On Friday it declined 0.9% to $70.01 a barrel in London.
Energy companies have done far worse than the rest of the market over the last few months. Over the last 30 days, the S&P 500 index of energy companies has fallen 12.5%, while the broader S&P 500 is down 3.6%.
Natural gas prices jumped 6.3% to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet. That helped gas companies stem their losses.
YELP OF PAIN: Online reviews company Yelp nosedived 27.8% to $31.42 after it posted weak third-quarter revenue and its forecast for the fourth quarter also fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company said part of the problem is an advertising model that is intended to encourage advertisers to try the site without signing a long-term contract. Yelp said that has made its results more sensitive to short-term problems.
AVENGERS ASSEMBLE A PILE OF CASH: Walt Disney's net earnings were better than expected, as the entertainment giant raked in revenue from movies including “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Incredibles 2” and the “Ant-Man” sequel. The stock advanced 2.1% to $118.42.
PIPELINE WOES: In Toronto, shares of TransCanada fell 1.7% after a U.S. federal judge blocked a permit from the Trump administration for the construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline, pending an environmental review. The long-delayed pipeline would begin in Alberta, Canada, and shuttle as much as 830,000 barrels a day of crude through a half dozen U.S. states to terminals on the Gulf Coast.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris put the $8-billion project on hold, ruling that the potential impact had not been considered as required by federal law. Environmentalists and Native American groups sued to stop the project, citing property rights and potential oil spills.
The State Department issued a presidential permit for the pipeline in 2008, and after years of legal wrangling, then-President Obama rejected the permit in 2015.
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.19% from 3.23%.
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.76 yen from 113.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1333 from $1.1356.