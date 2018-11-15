Stocks climb, breaking five-day losing streak

A rebound in technology stocks helped the market erase an early loss and finish higher, breaking a five-day losing streak.
Banks and industrial stocks also rose Thursday, offsetting losses in retailers, homebuilders and utilities. Energy stocks rose along with crude oil.
British bank stocks plunged and the pound slumped amid discord over a new deal for Britain's departure from the European Union next spring.
Power provider PG&E plunged an additional 30% as concerns mounted over whether it could sustain losses related to the devastating Camp wildfire in Northern California.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 28 points, or 1.1%, to 2,730.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 208 points, or 0.8%, to 25,289. The Nasdaq composite rose 122 points, or 1.7%, to 7,259.