Stocks mostly rise, powered by healthcare and energy companies

California power provider PG&E surged 37.5% to $24.40 after the president of the utility's state regulator said it was essential for a power company to have the financial strength to operate safely. The remark late Thursday by California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker appeared to reassure investors who worry that the company may face a torrent of costs related to the devastating Camp fire in Northern California. There has been speculation that PG&E's equipment may have set off the blaze, which started Nov. 8 and has killed dozens of people.