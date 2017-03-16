Marriott opens for business at the Coachella music festival

If you haven’t already booked lodging for the Coachella music festival in Indio, the world’s largest hotel company is designing eight tents for music lovers with a taste for comfort.

But you will need a bit of luck or lots of loyalty reward points to land one.

Marriott International is redesigning eight safari tents at the Empire Polo Club to resemble the rooms at eight of Marriott’s boutique hotel brands. That means the tents will be tricked out with luxury beds, furniture, air conditioning and other hotel amenities. Private restrooms, showers and parking spaces will be included.

The tents will be available for the second weekend of the festival, April 20 to 23.

To stay in one of the tents, you have to be a member of either the Marriott or Starwood hotel loyalty rewards programs, and you have to win an auction in which you bid with reward points. Marriott acquired the Starwood hotel company last year.

Four tents will be available for Starwood members, with the bids starting at 7,500 points. The auctions begin Thursday at the Starwood Preferred Guests site and end April 6.

Three tents will be available to Marriott reward members, with bids starting at 22,500 points. Members can bid at the Marriott’s Experience Marketplace site until April 6.

One tent will be offered via a sweepstakes, open to all Marriott reward members who sign up at Marriott’s Experience Marketplace. The sweepstakes ends March 31.

