U.S. wants to seize $7 million of Martin Shkreli's assets, including that Wu-Tang Clan album

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto didn't immediately rule on the government's demand that Shkreli should have to forfeit $7.3 million in assets, including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album that he has boasted he bought for $2 million. Prosecutors also want him to give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, his interest in a pharmaceutical company and other valuables, including a Picasso painting.