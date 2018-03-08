Martin Shkreli's long, strange tale could end with a decade in prison

To make their case, Shkreli's attorneys submitted dozens of letters from friends, family members and former colleagues, who argued that Shkreli was not the villain he has been portrayed as. His sister, Leonara Izerne, bragged about Shkreli's smarts in a six-page letter to U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto. "I remember that before the age of 6, he could quickly recall square roots, multiplication tables, the Periodic Table of Elements and do long division," she said. One of Shkreli's fellow prisoners described taking classes taught by Shkreli on business, mathematics and finance. "Prior to my arrest I attended the Pennsylvania State University studying Computer Science and Sociology, and it amazes me how I learn just as much if not more sitting in one of Martin's classes," Lamark Mulligan said in a handwritten letter to Matsumoto.