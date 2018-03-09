Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

Matsumoto revoked Shkreli's bail in September, sending him to a Brooklyn jailhouse, where he has been since. She decided that he posed a danger to the community: Less than a month after his conviction, he offered in a Facebook post to give $5,000 to anyone who would "grab a hair" — including the follicle — from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her book tour. A prison consultant said in a memo submitted to the judge last month that the offer suggested Shkreli shouldn't be allowed to serve his term in a minimum-security facility.