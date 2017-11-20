Marvell Technology buying chip maker Cavium in $6-billion deal

Marvell Technology is buying fellow chip maker Cavium in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $6 billion.

The deal announced Monday could create a rival to Intel and other major computer chip producers.

Cavium shareholders will receive $40 per share and 2.1757 Marvell common shares for each Cavium share they own.

Cavium Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 25% of the combined company.

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy will lead the combined company, with Cavium co-founder and CEO Syed Ali serving as a strategic adviser and board member.

Shares of Cavium, based in San Jose, surged more than 7% in pre-market trading. Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., which has its U.S. headquarters in Santa Clara, are up slightly.