Mattel's holiday-season sales disappoint, and its stock dives

Toy maker Mattel Inc. did not have a happy holiday season.

The El Segundo company reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday that fell well short of Wall Street expectations, and its stock took a big hit in after-hours trading.

Chief Executive Christopher Sinclair cited a “significant U.S. toy category slowdown in the holiday period” among factors weighing on Mattel's numbers. Sinclair’s days at the company’s helm are numbered: Google executive Margaret Georgiadis is taking over as CEO on Feb. 8.

Worldwide sales in the category that includes Disney Princess and Monster High items was down sharply last quarter, although a sales increase in the category that includes Hot Wheels offset that pain somewhat, the company said.

Mattel reported fourth-quarter profit of $173.8 million, or 50 cents a share. Adjusted for restructuring costs, earnings were 52 cents a share.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents a share.

The company reported revenue of $1.83 billion in the period. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

For the same quarter a year earlier, Mattel earned $215.2 million, or 63 cents a share, on revenue of just under $2 billion.

For the full year, the company reported profit of $318 million, or 92 cents a share, on revenue of $5.46 billion.

Mattel shares were down nearly 11% at $28.20 in extended trading after the release of the earnings report.

Times staff writer Lauren Raab contributed to this report.

ALSO

Dow hits 20,000, but what does that even mean? Here's a crash course

Trump hotels may be planning an expansion amid calls for the president to divest

Elon Musk wants to dig a tunnel to ease L.A. traffic. We have a lot of questions