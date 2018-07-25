Advertisement

Mattel is cutting more than 2,200 jobs

Samantha Masunaga
By
Jul 25, 2018 | 1:25 PM
A woman photographs a wall of Barbie dolls in the Mattel display at the 2010 Toy Fair in New York. (STAN HONDA / AFP/Getty Images)

Mattel Inc. announced a workforce reduction Wednesday of more than 2,200 jobs, which the El Segundo toymaker said represented 22% of its global non-manufacturing workforce.

The company announced the move in its second-quarter earnings statement, but did not disclose the timeline of the layoffs.

Calling Mattel a “company with great potential,” company Chief Executive Ynon Kreiz said that there has been a “big discrepancy between our financial performance over the last few years and where the company should be.”

