Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis is leaving the struggling toy maker after 14 months

Mattel, whose brands include the iconic Barbie doll, American Girl, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels, already was struggling when Georgiadis, a former Google executive, joined Mattel in February 2017. Her challenge was exacerbated by the bankruptcy filing of retailer Toys R Us Inc. last September. The toy chain, which accounts for 15% to 20% of Mattel's U.S. sales, is now liquidating its U.S. operations.