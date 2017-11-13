Mattel stock jumps almost 20% after report of Hasbro takeover offer

Shares of Mattel Inc. soared Monday morning after a report that rival Hasbro Inc. made a takeover offer for the El Segundo toy maker.

Mattel’s stock was up 19.5% at $17.48 shortly after 7 a.m. PST.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the takeover offer Friday, citing unnamed sources. It said that terms of the possible deal were not available and that the offer could go nowhere.

When contacted by a Times reporter Friday, Hasbro and Mattel declined to comment on the report.

A tie-up between Hasbro and Mattel would put brands including Barbie, American Girl, G.I. Joe and Nerf under the same roof. Mattel has struggled with slumping sales despite the entrance earlier this year of new Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis, a former Google executive who was expected to bring her digital know-how to the toy maker.

In late October, Mattel reported a 14% drop in its third-quarter sales, excluding the effect of currency fluctuations, and suspended its quarterly dividend. It blamed some of the decline on the recent bankruptcy filing of retailer Toys R Us Inc.

Toys R Us owes big money to toymakers. Its bankruptcy sparked 'widespread panic' »

Times staff writer James F. Peltz contributed to this report.

