Mattel is making a spinoff of its Uno game: Dos

Uno, however, was a bright spot: The company says Uno sales were up 12% in 2017 from the year before. Mattel, based in El Segundo, has sought to sell Uno in more places, including dollar stores and video game shops. It also has been chasing trends, releasing Uno cards with emojis, baby animals or unicorns. An Uno smartphone app is in the works for the spring, and Mattel already has launched a version of the game that can be played through Facebook Messenger.