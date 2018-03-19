Trump's NLRB is racing to end a key labor case before trial resumes this week, lawyers say

The National Labor Relations Board is ignoring its own guidelines and rushing to settle a major workplace action involving McDonald's Corp., lawyers for employees involved in the litigation alleged. If the workers win at a trial that is slated to resume this week, the case could have a profound effect on how major corporations are held liable for workplace wrongdoing.
The action before the NLRB stems from claims by McDonald's franchise employees who said they were fired in retaliation for joining a national effort to obtain a $15 hourly wage, the "Fight for $15" movement. McDonald's has denied any wrongdoing and said it shouldn't be held responsible for the actions of individual franchises.
In January, a trial in the matter was nearing completion when it was suspended at agency request. The NLRB told the judge it would seek to settle the case instead of finishing the trial, in part because an unrelated agency ruling in December undercut the claims against McDonald's Corp. Last month, though, the NLRB inspector general said the December decision was tainted by one board member's conflict, causing the agency to set it aside.
With the stay ending Monday, the trial in the McDonald's case is slated to resume this week.
Faced with a potential landmark decision in favor of franchise employees, NLRB lawyers have secured a deal with McDonald's Corp. and are racing to settle employee claims by Monday, attorneys for the workers contend. In doing so, the lawyers claim, NLRB officials are wrongfully circumventing them and going straight to the workers with take-it-or-leave-it offers.
"It's just a massive, last-minute scramble — board agents tripping over themselves to get settlements," said Micah Wissinger, an attorney for the Fast Food Workers Organizing Committee, a union-backed group. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Saturday that a rush to settle the case is "an insult to every working American."
"Donald Trump's NLRB is trying to railroad workers into terrible settlements and let corporations violating labor laws off the hook," Warren said in an emailed statement.
The NLRB and McDonald's didn't respond to requests for comment.
A decision for the McDonald's workers, who come from dozens of McDonald's franchises nationwide, could be cited as precedent in future lawsuits seeking to reach the deep pockets of multinationals whose franchises and units engage in workplace wrongdoing. Such a ruling — that McDonald's Corp. is a "joint employer" with enough power over its franchises to share legal responsibility for violations of worker rights — would in turn spur increased litigation costs for companies.
Wissinger alleged in an interview that NLRB lawyers are soliciting workers to accept deals on the spot or within hours, without sufficient opportunity to review final terms with the labor group's attorney, and in some cases without the workers fully understanding they are waiving their right to get their jobs back. "These workers have waited years, and all of a sudden they have to make a decision in 10 minutes because the general counsel wants to help McDonald's kill its case," he said.
In 2012, the NLRB under the Obama administration began investigating allegations by workers at franchised McDonald's restaurants that they were fired for their participation in labor and wage protests backed by the Service Employees International Union.
In 2015, an NLRB ruling in a different case — a case involving now-disbanded waste management company Browning-Ferris Industries — provided agency lawyers with stronger legal grounds to win claims against McDonald's Corp., not just the franchisees. In a 3-2 vote, the NLRB's Democratic majority in the Browning-Ferris case made it easier for a company to be considered a joint employer of workers who are paid by someone else.
Business groups were outraged.
When the agency trial in the McDonald's case began in 2016, an attorney for the fast food company argued that Dick Griffin, the Obama-appointed NLRB general counsel and former union lawyer, was trying to drive "a wedge between McDonald's and its franchisees by forcing a massive piece of litigation" over allegations many of which could have been settled "in a 15-minute phone call."
The trial dragged on through 2017 as the makeup of the NLRB became majority Republican under the Trump administration. Then in December, the NLRB used a case named Hy-Brand to reverse the Browning-Ferris precedent, also by a 3-2 vote. The NLRB's new general counsel, management-side attorney Peter Robb, cited the Hy-Brand decision to delay the McDonald's trial so he could pursue a settlement.
On Feb. 27, the tables turned yet again. The NLRB, under increasing pressure from Democrats on Capitol Hill, voted to throw out the Hy-Brand decision after its inspector general found that board member William Emanuel, a Republican appointee, shouldn't have participated in the case because his law firm represented a company in the Browning-Ferris case. In the weeks since, congressional Democrats have urged hearings on the conflict-of-interest allegations and demanded that trial in the McDonald's case be resumed.
With proceedings restarting as early as Monday, lawyers for the McDonald's employees allege Robb and his staff are offering settlements to avoid completion of the litigation. Robb, a former management-side attorney, worked in the 1980s as part of the Reagan administration effort to dissolve the air traffic controllers union. He was lead attorney in the controversial case that resulted in the firing of thousands of striking workers and the decertification of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization. Labor historians call it a turning point in the American labor movement, and the beginning of decades of wage stagnation and decline in union membership.
"The PATCO case was probably the most important labor conflict of the last part of the 20th century," Joseph McCartin, a professor at Georgetown University, told Bloomberg BNA.
As NLRB general counsel, Robb has almost unlimited discretion to settle cases, said University of Wyoming law professor and former agency attorney Michael Duff. He can even do so without the support of the workers or organizations that brought the allegations, Duff said. However, he said, the approach being described by the Fast Food Workers Organizing Committee would be a departure from standard practice.
"I can't remember a time when we didn't give charging parties a week to look over a settlement agreement," said Duff, who worked at the labor board under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. "You want to be clear that everybody understands what's going on."
The handling of the McDonald's case raises broader questions about the labor board's approach under President Trump, said former NLRB attorney Jeffrey Hirsch, a law professor at the University of North Carolina.
"There's optics that suggest that they're putting more weight on rapidly finishing this case up than they are on ensuring that the workers discriminated against are actually getting a full and fair hearing as to what they think is a fair settlement," Hirsch said. "The question is: Why are you rushing it?"
Wissinger, the fast food workers group lawyer, said that in the past several days, employees have been contacted directly by the NLRB lawyers without notice to him or other attorneys working on their behalf. NLRB case handling rules state that agency lawyers must adhere to general standards of ethical conduct, which include dealing with the legal representatives of claimants and organizations that filed the original claims, and provide claimants with sufficient time and information to make an educated decision on settlement offers, particularly when they include a waiver of job reinstatement.
"To our knowledge, not a single worker who is owed any back pay has seen any figures, any of the calculations" when approached by NLRB lawyers with a McDonald's settlement offer, Wissinger said.
"A worker here in New York received a phone call [and was asked] '$50,000, would that be OK?'" Wissinger said. "She wasn't even really clear about the waiver. She doesn't know how much of that $50,000 is truly her back-pay award and how much of it is a walk-away premium." She eventually signed off on the agreement without knowing that by doing so, she forfeited her job, Wissinger said.
"You've got a group of courageous workers who have waited and testified and stood by this case to try to hold McDonald's accountable," Wissinger said. "And now they're just getting kneecapped."