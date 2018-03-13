McDonald's workers quit as mobile-app orders and new offerings create chaos

McDonald's and its franchisees haven't seen an increase in crew turnover over the last year, nor is there a correlation between the new initiatives and turnover, spokeswoman Terri Hickey said in an emailed statement. "Together with our owner-operators, we are investing in all necessary training to ensure successful implementation of any changes in our restaurants," she wrote. "Just as Experience of the Future modernizes the restaurant experience for our customers, there is also a focus on improving the work experience for restaurant employees."